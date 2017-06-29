BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: Steve Hansen & Warren Gatland play down 'hostility' claims
Hansen & Gatland play down 'hostility' claims
- From the section Rugby Union
New Zealand coach Steve Hansen criticises the media's coverage of Warren Gatland and says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions coach, while Gatland says he hopes to "enjoy a beer" with the All Blacks after Saturday's game.
READ MORE: Sexton and Farrell named in Lions team
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired