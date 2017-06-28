BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions should stick with Liam Williams at 15 - Christian Cullen
Former New Zealand full-back Christian Cullen wants to see Wales' Liam Williams start at 15 for the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's second Test against the All Blacks.
Cullen said Williams, who was a surprise selection at full-back, took his opportunity in the first Test defeat in Auckland.
Lions head coach Warren Gatland names his side for Saturday's second Test in Wellington on Thursday, 29 June.
