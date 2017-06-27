BBC Sport - British & Irish Lions 2017: Warren Gatland on Iain Henderson & Courtney Lawes' form
Henderson & Lawes give Gatland 'food for thought'
- From the section Rugby Union
British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland says Iain Henderson and Courtney Lawes' form has given him "food for thought" before the second Test against New Zealand.
