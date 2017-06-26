Scarlets sign versatile Australian back Paul Asquith

Paul Asquith was born in Wollongong in New South Wales

Pro12 champions Scarlets have signed versatile back Paul Asquith from Australian club Western Sydney Rams.

The 23-year-old is a centre who can also play wing and full-back.

Asquith has played for Australia Sevens and Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.

He said: "I believe that their style of play will suit my game and it will be beneficial for me to be able to develop my game alongside experienced players like British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies and Scott Williams."

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: "He is a versatile player who can play right across the backline as well as giving us another kicking option.

"Having experienced the Super Rugby and Australian Sevens environments Paul is keen to challenge himself in the northern hemisphere and we feel his skill set is a great match for our style of play."