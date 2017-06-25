British and Irish Lions 2017: Jonathan Davies wants 'clinical' finishing

Jonathan Davies hands off Codie Taylor in the first Test

Hurricanes v British and Irish Lions Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington Date: Tuesday, 27 June Kick-off: 08:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Centre Jonathan Davies says the British and Irish Lions must be more "clinical" if they are to beat New Zealand in the second Test in Wellington on Saturday.

The Lions lost 30-15 in Auckland in the opening match of the three-Test series.

"We created chances but we didn't finish them," said Welshman Davies. "We probably left three tries out there and that is the most disappointing thing."

The Lions face Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes at the Westpac Stadium on Tuesday.

Davies, 29, said: "Our discipline and error count in that first 20 minutes gave them a 10-point head start.

"We have got to dust ourselves off. It is do or die in the series now.

"It is a test of character. With this group, pressure has been put on us from the start of this tour, and we have reacted very well.

"We need to make sure it is the same for this coming week."

The Lions have won only one Test series in New Zealand, and only four times in 31 Lions tours have the team losing the first Test gone on to take the series.

But Davies said "there is a sense in the camp" that they can beat the world champions.

"Everything is fixable. If we are more clinical and we put more pressure on them, who knows?" he said.

"They might start to tighten up, and the pressure comes on them then."

Lions must 'fight fire with fire'

Lions coach Warren Gatland said his side must improve their "mindset" at the Westpac Stadium after New Zealand's dominance at the breakdown in Auckland.

"They were pretty brutal in that breakdown area, and we need to match fire with fire if we are going to do well on Saturday night," said New Zealander Gatland.

"If I was playing on Saturday night and I felt that I was physically dominated, I would be a little bit disappointed in myself and I would be doing everything I could physically do the following week to make sure I fixed that area of the game.

"If I felt my pride was hurt a little bit, I would be wanting to fix that.

"This whole week is about fixing that area and that whole mindset."

Praise for Itoje and Warburton

Gatland may make changes for the second Test, after lock Maro Itoje and tour captain and flanker Sam Warburton impressed as replacements in Auckland.

"We might have to shake it up a little bit," he said.

"Someone like Maro Itoje made an impact coming off the bench and was very physical. Sam Warburton was excellent as well at the breakdown when he came on."

Rory Best will captain the Lions against the Hurricanes, while wing George North and centre Jonathan Joseph will start.

"A few players put their hands up for selection from the Chiefs game and played their way into the Test team, so they know that there is another opportunity for them on Tuesday against the Super Rugby champions," added Gatland.