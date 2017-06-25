British and Irish Lions 2017: Rory Best to captain Lions against Hurricanes
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Hurricanes v British and Irish Lions
|Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington Date: Tuesday, 27 June Kick-off: 08:35 BST
|Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app
Rory Best will captain the British and Irish Lions for his side's next game against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
It is the second time Best has skippered the Lions during the tour, having led them to a win over the Chiefs.
Coach Warren Gatland made the decision after the Lions lost the opening Test against New Zealand 30-15 on Saturday.
The second Test against the All Blacks is on Saturday, 1 July.
"We are obviously hugely disappointed with the result but it is important to regroup," said Gatland.
"We know there are a lot of players motivated to go out and get a result for the whole group.
"A few players put their hands up for selection from the Chiefs game and played their way into the Test team so they know that there is another opportunity for them on Tuesday against the Super Rugby champions."
More to follow.