New Zealand 30-15 Lions: Tourists need to be more physical - Warren Gatland

The British and Irish Lions need to be "more physical" when they face New Zealand in next week's second Test in Wellington, says coach Warren Gatland.

The tourists were beaten 30-15 in the opener at Eden Park on Saturday despite tries at the end of either half from Sean O'Brien and Rhys Webb.

Gatland says he has identified the areas where the Lions lost the game.

"A lot of those things are fixable. We know what to expect for next week," said the New Zealander.

"That was disappointing. The All Blacks sacked our mauls very well; we need to negate that. And there was one scrum that's caught us as well.

"There's several areas where we need to be better at the set-piece. The All Blacks' tight five were very good, but we need to be tough on ourselves and honest in our performance.

"We need to be much more physical next week for the All Blacks."

'Not exactly champagne rugby'

The Lions face the Hurricanes on Tuesday before Saturday's trip to Wellington (both 08:35 BST kick-offs).

Gatland said the visitors switched off at "golden moments", as the All Blacks capitalised from a scrum advantage and from full-back Liam Williams failing to deal with a bouncing ball to send Rieko Ioane in for two second-half tries.

Codie Taylor had scored the hosts' opener in the first half after Elliot Daly was denied at the other end.

Asked whether his side could still force a close series, the New Zealander said: "Absolutely, I thought we created some great chances, played some lovely rugby and scored some nice tries.

"And the All Blacks haven't exactly played champagne rugby and thrown the ball all over the place.

"We'd come under a bit of pressure in the first half. If we'd scored after half-time that's 13-13 - that's an interesting take on the game."

All Blacks can play 'down and dirty'

The All Blacks forced 22 turnovers in the first Test at Eden Park

Both Gatland and assistant coach Steve Borthwick had talked up the Lions' forward pack before the first Test, with the head coach asking his side to "suffocate" the hosts.

However, it was the Kiwi forwards who strangled the Lions at the scrum and line-out as Steve Hansen's side outmuscled their opponents.

"I always find it amusing when people tell us they are going to beat us up in the tight five," said Hansen.

"We can play down and dirty rugby too if we have to. If the tight five do the job everyone else can play.

"We won that battle, but that doesn't guarantee that will happen next week. We've got to be extremely proud of what they did.

"You don't become the number one side in the world without having a quality tight five."