BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: Elliot Daly says Lions will need to be more clinical

Lions must be more clinical - Daly

The British and Lions will need to be more clinical if they are to turn around a 1-0 deficit in the Test series in New Zealand, says winger Elliot Daly.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read believes the match could have gone either way but his side took their chances.

WATCH MORE: Lions' problems all fixable - Gatland

READ MORE: New Zealand outclass British and Irish Lions in First Test at Eden Park

Top videos

Video

Lions must be more clinical - Daly

Video

Three dropped catches but England finally catch Raut

Video

Lions' problems all fixable - Gatland

Video

Roy given out obstructing the field

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pundits react to Evans' failed drugs test

  • From the section Tennis
Video

India's Mandhana falls for 90

Video

Five best shots as Cilic reaches Queen's semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Seagulls, trousers & porpoises - Blofeld's best pint-sized moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England's collapse against South Africa

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The moment South Africa won thriller

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Blofeld's iconic 1981 Ashes commentary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Curran strikes with second delivery on debut

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Tennis coaching for all

Childrens Tennis Coaching

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired