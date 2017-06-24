BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: Elliot Daly says Lions will need to be more clinical
The British and Lions will need to be more clinical if they are to turn around a 1-0 deficit in the Test series in New Zealand, says winger Elliot Daly.
All Blacks captain Kieran Read believes the match could have gone either way but his side took their chances.
