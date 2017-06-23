BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions 2017: All Blacks supporters welcome Lions fans into their homes
When the Lions fans came to stay...
With many Lions fans struggling for accommodation, some people in Auckland have opened up their homes for free before the first Test against the All Blacks. Katie Gornall joins one family for breakfast.
