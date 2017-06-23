Wales rugby: Team overcame sickness bug to beat Samoa, McBryde reveals

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Samoa 17-19 Wales

Wales coach Robin McBryde says his players overcame a sickness bug to beat Samoa 19-17 in Apia.

Around 10 Wales players were hit with a virus on the day of the game with captain Jamie Roberts among those ill.

"We've had a little bit of an illness in the camp and the players could have used that but they dug in so deep," McBryde revealed to BBC Wales Sport.

"I'm just so pleased for the players. It's been such a difficult tour in such a short space of time."

Wales fell behind early on and were 10-9 adrift at half time but two second half Steff Evans tries secured a first Welsh win in Samoa since 1986.

"We put ourselves in a very difficult position. We were 10-0 down early on and Samoa didn't disappoint," he continued.

"We knew they would be physical and get stronger and they did that.

"We didn't help ourselves and hurt ourselves on a couple of occasions but the way the boys dug in and got through the arm wrestle was fantastic really."

With 16 players on British and Irish Lions duty, Wales fielded an unfamiliar team with the forwards containing just 31 caps between them.

"For an inexperienced front five to go up against a fully loaded Samoan pack was impressive," McBryde reflected.

"The half backs controlled things in that weather and we left a few tries out there.

"That's where the experienced members of the touring party like Jamie and Gareth Anscombe took the lead.

"For them to be guiding this team through those difficult periods helped us get across the line.

"We could quite easily have scored before half time and the boys had the luxury of making a few mistakes and still winning as well. We're delighted."