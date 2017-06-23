BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions 2017: My son leading the Lions is 'mind boggling'

'My son leading the Lions is 'mind boggling'

Peter O'Mahony's proud father John says it "beggars belief" that his son will captain the Lions in Saturday's first Test against New Zealand.

The Munster flanker was not tipped to skipper the Test team at the start of the tour but impressed when he led the Lions to victory over the Maori All Blacks last weekend.

John O'Mahony discusses Peter's progress in the sport and reflects on the impact of the sudden death of Munster coach Anthony Foley last October.

Top videos

Video

'My son leading the Lions is 'mind boggling'

Video

Highlights: Samoa 17-19 Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

Racing driver v Snowboarder: Who will win?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Five steps to the perfect handstand with Nile Wilson

Video

Rotorua Boys High School predict Lions whitewash

Video

Hockey highlights: England 4-2 Canada

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Five best shots as Cilic eases past Kozlov

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

Dawson and Mehrtens Lions Show: First Test preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: England crush South Africa in first T20

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

British gymnast Brinn Bevan performs a handstand live on air!

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Six gold medals with someone else's liver

  • From the section Wales
Audio

Sliding doors for O'Mahony and Gatland's big selections

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired