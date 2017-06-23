Peter O'Mahony's proud father John says it "beggars belief" that his son will captain the Lions in Saturday's first Test against New Zealand.

The Munster flanker was not tipped to skipper the Test team at the start of the tour but impressed when he led the Lions to victory over the Maori All Blacks last weekend.

John O'Mahony discusses Peter's progress in the sport and reflects on the impact of the sudden death of Munster coach Anthony Foley last October.