British and Irish Lions 2017: BBC Sport users pick Maro Itoje for first Test

Warren Gatland led the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 series win over Australia in 2013

On Wednesday, coach Warren Gatland selected his Lions XV for Saturday's first Test against New Zealand.

Over the last 36 hours, you have been having your say.

Using the BBC's selection list, fans picked the team that they thought stood the best chance of undoing the back-to-back world champion All Blacks.

And, based on the data as of 08:00 BST on Friday, there have been some differences of opinion between the coach and the popular vote.

The most marked difference was in the second row.

The Saracens pairing of Maro Itoje (left) and George Kruis (right) were the most popular second-row pairing

Gatland included Welshman Alun Wyn Jones, but admitted it was a "toss-of-a-coin" decision to go for the 31-year-old over England's Maro Itoje.

BBC users would have called it the other way by some margin.

Itoje was picked in the second row in 75% of the teams selected. By contrast, Jones was chosen to partner George Kruis - the most popular lock choice - in just 26% of teams.

BBC Sport users overwhelmingly backed Gatland's decision to bring back Owen Farrell in place of Johnny Sexton at fly-half after the England number 10 recovered from a thigh injury.

Farrell was picked at stand-off in 69% of teams, with Sexton lagging behind on 21%.

The decision to drop wing George North - a veteran of the series victory in Australia four years ago - was also replicated in your teams.

Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly - Gatland's starting wings - were picked in that position by 59% and 51% of selectors. North managed 32%.

Team-mates for Wales, but Leigh Halfpenny (left) and Liam Williams (right) are battling for one spot in the Lions XV

Full-back was a trickier call.

Leigh Halfpenny was the most popular choice in that particular position,

He was full-back in 43% of teams, ahead of Gatland's pick Liam Williams, who got the nod at 15 from 36% of selectors.

However Williams suffered for his versatility and was included as a wing in more than twice as many teams as Halfpenny.

Overall, Williams was the 15th most selected player, a few hundred picks ahead of Halfpenny.

We've included Halfpenny at full-back, but, as Gatland said of his second-row options, it was a "toss-of-the-coin" call.

Your Lions line-up (from data collected by Friday 23 June 08:00 BST)

15. Leigh Halfpenny (included in 43% of teams in this position)

Liam Williams (36%)

Anthony Watson (9%)

14. Anthony Watson (41%)

George North (16%)

Elliot Daly (14%)

13. Jonathan Davies (42%)

Jonathan Joseph (25%)

Ben Te'o (9%)

12. Ben Te'o (59%)

Owen Farrell (12%)

Jonathan Joseph (9%)

11. Elliot Daly (37%)

Anthony Watson (18%)

George North (16%)

10. Owen Farrell (69%)

Johnny Sexton (21%)

Dan Biggar (4%)

9. Conor Murray (82%)

Rhys Webb (8%)

Greig Laidlaw (4%)

1. Mako Vunipola (58%)

Tadhg Furlong (22%)

Dan Cole (6%)

2. Jamie George (64%)

Ken Owens (13%)

Rory Best (13%)

3. Tadhg Furlong (52%)

Mako Vunipola (22%)

Kyle Sinckler (6%)

4. Maro Itoje (51%)

George Kruis (24%)

Alun Wyn Jones (14%)

5. George Kruis (52%)

Maro Itoje (21%)

Alun Wyn Jones (12%)

6. Peter O'Mahony (52%)

Sean O'Brien (15%)

CJ Stander (9%)

7. Sean O'Brien (43%)

Peter O'Mahony (20%)

Sam Warburton (9%)

8. Taulupe Faletau (75%)

CJ Stander (9%)

Peter O'Mahony (4%)

