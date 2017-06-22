Rob McCusker: Ex-Scarlets captain to stay at Ospreys until 2019

Rob McCusker
Rob McCusker captained Scarlets between 2012 and 2014

Ospreys will keep former Scarlets and Wales back-rower Rob McCusker until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 31-year-old originally arrived at Liberty Stadium on a short-term deal in summer, 2016.

But after leading them three times in 11 appearances last season, the six-times capped player has now signed a two-year contract extension.

McCusker made 133 appearances for Scarlets before moving to London Irish, where he played 17 games in 2015-16.

He initially joined Ospreys after signing for the Welsh Premiership's Carmarthen Quins.

