BBC Sport - British & Irish Lions: Peter O'Mahony hopes Anthony Foley would be proud
O'Mahony hopes Foley would be proud
- From the section Irish Rugby
Peter O'Mahony hopes the late Anthony Foley would have been proud to see him lead the British and Irish Lions in the first Test in New Zealand.
Foley, O'Mahony's coach and mentor at Munster, died suddenly last October.
At Eden Park on Saturday, O'Mahony will become the 11th Irish player to captain the Lions in a Test match.
