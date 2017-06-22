Kieran Treadwell and James Tracy to make first starts for Ireland

Kieran Treadwell made his Ireland debut as a replacement in the first Test against Japan

Japan v Ireland Date: Saturday, 24 June Kick-off: 06:40 BST Venue: Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo Coverage: Latest score and match report on BBC Sport website

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell and Leinster hooker James Tracy will make their first starts for Ireland in Saturday's second Test against Japan.

Treadwell who qualifies for Ireland because his mother comes from Wexford, made his debut as a replacement in last week's 50-22 win in the first match.

Scrum-half John Cooney is in line to make his Irish debut as a replacement.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes from the side which started the first Test last weekend.

Cooney, who joins Ulster from Connacht for the new season, will become the eighth player to make his debut on the tour if he comes off the bench in the match at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo.

Schmidt has made three changes to the backs with Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Marmion coming in for Simon Zebo, Rory Scannell and Luke McGrath.

Munster's Andrew Conway switches from the wing to full-back.

Up front, Tracy takes over from Niall Scannell, Treadwell comes in for Quinn Roux, while Josh van der Flier returns to the back row, replacing Dan Leavy.

Devin Toner will win his 50th cap in this match, with Cian Healy making his 70th appearance.

Ireland: A Conway, K Earls, G Ringrose, L Marshall, J Stockdale, P Jackson, K Marmion; C Healy, J Tracy, J Ryan, K Treadwell, D Toner, R Ruddock (c), J van der Flier, J Conan.