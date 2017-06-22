British and Irish Lions 2017: Jonathan Davies ready for Test series 'intensity'

Jonathan Davies made his senior Wales debut against Canada in 2009

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions, first Test Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 24 June Kick-off: 08:35 BST

British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies is braced for the "pressure" and "intensity" of the Test series against New Zealand.

Saturday's first Test will be the Wales international's fourth consecutive Lions Test start.

Davies, 29 started all three Tests in the series win in Australia in 2013 but expects a tougher task this time.

"I think some sort of familiarity helps but the game's moved on since the last tour," he said.

"The pressure and the intensity has gone up a lot of levels.

"The first Test of a Lions series in New Zealand, I don't think they get much bigger than this.

"It doesn't happen very often and to be part of it is very exciting and a huge honour.

"It would be great for us to start this series off with a victory and put pressure on the All Blacks."

Scarlets' Davies is one of four Welshmen in the starting XV to face the World champions at Eden Park in Auckland, where the All Blacks have not lost since 1994.

Liam Williams, Taulupe Faletau and Alun Wyn Jones all start, but tour captain Sam Warburton is on the bench alongside Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Webb.

"It's a tough challenge," Davies said of the first Test.

"We went there with Wales last year and we lost. But records are there to be broken and it wouldn't be a bad record to break on Saturday."