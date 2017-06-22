Fiji v Scotland: Ross Ford to eclipse Chris Paterson as Scots' record cap holder

Ross Ford will earn his 110th cap for Scotland

Ross Ford is poised to become Scotland's record cap holder after being named in the side to face Fiji.

The Edinburgh hooker will win his 110th cap in Suva on Saturday in the final match of the Scots' summer tour.

Centre Nick Grigg comes in for his international debut as Gregor Townsend's side look to finish their three-match tour with a 100% record.

Scotland beat Italy 34-13 in Singapore on 10 June, and followed that with a 24-19 win over Australia in Sydney.

Scotland side to face Fiji:

Backs: Henry Pyrgos, Peter Horne, Tim Visser, Duncan Taylor, Nick Grigg, Damien Hoyland, Ruaridh Jackson.

Forwards: Alex Allan, Ross Ford, Willem Nel, Tim Swinson, Jonny Gray, John Barclay (capt), John Hardie, Josh Strauss.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid, Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson, Ali Price, Greig Tonks.