British and Irish Lions 2017: Peter O'Mahony captains side against New Zealand

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 24 June Kick-off: 08:35 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain the British and Irish Lions in the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Wales flanker Sam Warburton, appointed as tour captain by head coach Warren Gatland, has been named on the replacements' bench at Eden Park.

England fly-half Owen Farrell, fit again after a thigh injury, starts ahead of Ireland's Johnny Sexton.

The Lions play three Tests against the world champions.

The All Blacks announced their side earlier on Wednesday, with number eight Kieran Read named as skipper after returning from injury.

The second Test takes place in Wellington on Saturday, 1 July, before the teams return to Eden Park on Saturday, 8 July.

'We have to score tries' - Gatland

Wales full-back Liam Williams and England wing Elliot Daly are surprise inclusions in the Lions' back three alongside Anthony Watson.

Experienced former Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones, 31, is picked over England's Maro Itoje in the second row.

Hooker Jamie George, whose 17 caps for England have all come off the bench, will start ahead of Ireland's Rory Best and Wales' Ken Owens.

George, Mako Vunipola and Tadgh Furlong resume their combination in the front row.

Farrell starts with Ben Te'o at inside centre and Jonathan Davies at outside centre, with Sexton on the bench.

The in-form Conor Murray partners Farrell at half-back as the Lions bid to become the first team to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1994.

"We have picked a side based on form with a lot of players putting their hands up," said New Zealander Gatland.

"To beat the All Blacks you have to be courageous and play some rugby - you have to score tries and I think we have picked a team capable of doing that.

"It's a reward for how the back row has gone. There is a nice balance there."

Six Nations champions England provide seven players in the starting XV.

Gatland has picked four Wales players and four Irishmen, with no Scottish representation in the squad.

Warburton, 28, had a minor ankle problem earlier in the tour, but returned to captain the side in the defeat by the Highlanders before coming off the bench in the win over the Maori All Blacks.

Analysis

Brian Moore, former England hooker, on BBC Radio 5 live

I thought Gatland would go with George North on the wing. That's because you'd want your combination to have played more than once.

So it's a risk picking these players as they may not gel in the way you would want them to.

Lions team to face New Zealand

Backs: Liam Williams (Wales); Anthony Watson (England), Jonathan Davies (Wales), Ben Te'o (England), Elliot Daly (England); Owen Farrell (England), Conor Murray (Ireland).

Forwards: Maka Vunipola (England), Jamie George (England), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland); Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), George Kruis (England); Peter O'Mahony (capt, Ireland), Sean O'Brien (Ireland), Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Replacements: Ken Owens (Wales), Jack McGrath (Ireland), Kyle Sinckler (England), Maro Itoje (England), Sam Warburton (Wales), Rhys Webb (Wales), Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), Leigh Halfpenny (Wales).