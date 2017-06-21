Former Wales and British and Irish Lions international John Faull dies

Swansea v Llanelli, 1962, St Helens, John Hopkins clears as Swansea win a loose scrum. Gwyn Thomas (left) And John Faull cover him

Former Wales and British and Irish Lion John Faull has died aged 83.

Faull was part of the famous British and Irish Lions side who beat New Zealand in Auckland in 1959.

He made 12 appearances for Wales and played in four of the six Tests in the 1959 Lions tour. He also played three times for the Barbarians.

John was also the son of former international referee and former president of the Welsh Rugby Union, Wilf Faull.