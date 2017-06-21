Francis Saili: Harlequins sign Munster and former All Blacks centre

Francis Saili scored nine tries in 40 games for Munster

Harlequins have signed Munster and former New Zealand centre Francis Saili on a "long-term" contract.

Saili won his only two All Blacks Test caps in 2013, featuring in victories against Argentina and Japan.

The 26-year-old spent two seasons with Pro12 side Munster, having previously played for the Blues in Super Rugby.

"Alongside his obvious talent, he will help balance the squad further by being available for us all season," said Quins director of rugby John Kingston.

"Francis is an extremely exciting signing who I know our fans will really enjoy watching."