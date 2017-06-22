British and Irish Lions 2017: Pick your Lions Test team to face the All Blacks

Who would you select in your Test XV for the Lions?

British and Irish Lions Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 24 June Time: 08:35 BST Coverage: Text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

No George North. Leigh Halfpenny, Maro Itoje and Sam Warburton only on the bench. And with a captain in Peter O'Mahony who made the latest of late runs to get onto the tour.

Coach Warren Gatland made some big calls with his previous Lions Test selection - leaving out the legendary centre Brian O'Driscoll for the third Test in Australia in 2013 - and he has again for the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

But will his talented, attacking line-up have enough to beat a world champion New Zealand side who last lost at Eden Park in 1994.

Or would a different combination unlock the All Blacks' defence and secure a famous victory in what are expected to be wet and windy conditions in Auckland?

Here's your chance to be a Lions selector.

Pick your Lions XV Who would you select in your Test XV for the Lions? First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm Selection Close Dan Cole Prop Tadhg Furlong Prop Joe Marler Prop Jack McGrath Prop Kyle Sinckler Prop Mako Vunipola Prop Rory Best Hooker Jamie George Hooker Ken Owens Hooker Iain Henderson Lock Maro Itoje Lock (also back row) Alun Wyn Jones Lock George Kruis Lock Courtney Lawes Lock Taulupe Faletau Back row James Haskell Back row Sean O'Brien Back row Peter O'Mahony Back row CJ Stander Back row Justin Tipuric Back row Sam Warburton Back row Greig Laidlaw Scrum-half Conor Murray Scrum-half Rhys Webb Scrum-half Dan Biggar Fly-half Owen Farrell Fly-half (also centre) Jonathan Sexton Fly-half Jonathan Davies Centre Robbie Henshaw Centre Jonathan Joseph Centre Ben Te'o Centre Elliot Daly Wing (also centre, full-back) George North Wing Jack Nowell Wing Jared Payne Centre (also full-back) Tommy Seymour Wing Anthony Watson Wing (also full-back) Leigh Halfpenny Full-back Liam Williams Full-back (also wing) Share your list share to facebook

share to twitter

Download Copy and share link Copied

Schedule and results