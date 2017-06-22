British and Irish Lions 2017: Pick your Lions Test team to face the All Blacks

British &amp; Irish Lions
Who would you select in your Test XV for the Lions?
British and Irish Lions
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 24 June Time: 08:35 BST
Coverage: Text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

No George North. Leigh Halfpenny, Maro Itoje and Sam Warburton only on the bench. And with a captain in Peter O'Mahony who made the latest of late runs to get onto the tour.

Coach Warren Gatland made some big calls with his previous Lions Test selection - leaving out the legendary centre Brian O'Driscoll for the third Test in Australia in 2013 - and he has again for the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

But will his talented, attacking line-up have enough to beat a world champion New Zealand side who last lost at Eden Park in 1994.

Or would a different combination unlock the All Blacks' defence and secure a famous victory in what are expected to be wet and windy conditions in Auckland?

Here's your chance to be a Lions selector.

Pick your Lions XV

First
1
Second
2
Third
3
Fourth
4
Fifth
5
Sixth
6
Seventh
7
Eighth
8
Ninth
9
Tenth
10
Eleventh
11
Twelfth
12
Thirteenth
13
Fourteenth
14
Fifteenth
15
Dan ColeProp
Tadhg FurlongProp
Joe MarlerProp
Jack McGrathProp
Kyle SincklerProp
Mako VunipolaProp
Rory BestHooker
Jamie GeorgeHooker
Ken OwensHooker
Iain HendersonLock
Maro ItojeLock (also back row)
Alun Wyn JonesLock
George KruisLock
Courtney LawesLock
Taulupe FaletauBack row
James HaskellBack row
Sean O'BrienBack row
Peter O'MahonyBack row
CJ StanderBack row
Justin TipuricBack row
Sam WarburtonBack row
Greig LaidlawScrum-half
Conor MurrayScrum-half
Rhys WebbScrum-half
Dan BiggarFly-half
Owen FarrellFly-half (also centre)
Jonathan SextonFly-half
Jonathan DaviesCentre
Robbie HenshawCentre
Jonathan JosephCentre
Ben Te'oCentre
Elliot DalyWing (also centre, full-back)
George NorthWing
Jack NowellWing
Jared PayneCentre (also full-back)
Tommy SeymourWing
Anthony WatsonWing (also full-back)
Leigh HalfpennyFull-back
Liam WilliamsFull-back (also wing)

Schedule and results

Lions tour
3 JuneProvincial BarbariansWon 13-7
7 JuneBluesLost 22-16
10 JuneCrusadersWon 12-3
13 JuneHighlandersLost 23-22
17 JuneMaori All BlacksWon 32-10
20 JuneChiefsWon 34-6
24 JuneNew Zealand
27 JuneHurricanes
1 JulyNew Zealand
8 JulyNew Zealand

Find out more

