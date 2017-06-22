British and Irish Lions 2017: Pick your Lions Test team to face the All Blacks
Rugby Union
|Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 24 June Time: 08:35 BST
|Coverage: Text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
No George North. Leigh Halfpenny, Maro Itoje and Sam Warburton only on the bench. And with a captain in Peter O'Mahony who made the latest of late runs to get onto the tour.
Coach Warren Gatland made some big calls with his previous Lions Test selection - leaving out the legendary centre Brian O'Driscoll for the third Test in Australia in 2013 - and he has again for the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.
But will his talented, attacking line-up have enough to beat a world champion New Zealand side who last lost at Eden Park in 1994.
Or would a different combination unlock the All Blacks' defence and secure a famous victory in what are expected to be wet and windy conditions in Auckland?
Here's your chance to be a Lions selector.
Pick your Lions XV
Who would you select in your Test XV for the Lions?
Schedule and results
|Lions tour
|3 June
|Provincial Barbarians
|Won 13-7
|7 June
|Blues
|Lost 22-16
|10 June
|Crusaders
|Won 12-3
|13 June
|Highlanders
|Lost 23-22
|17 June
|Maori All Blacks
|Won 32-10
|20 June
|Chiefs
|Won 34-6
|24 June
|New Zealand
|27 June
|Hurricanes
|1 July
|New Zealand
|8 July
|New Zealand