BBC Sport - Wales summer tour: Tyler Morgan has great opportunity - Roberts
Morgan has great opportunity - Roberts
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales captain Jamie Roberts says new centre partner Tyler Morgan has impressed in training for Friday's Test against Samoa.
Dragons' Morgan has taken over from Scarlets' Scott Williams in midfield.
WATCH MORE: Coaches back new cap Thornton
Watch: Scrum V Live, 07:20 BST, BBC Two Wales, Friday, 23 June.
Listen: BBC Radio Wales online and BBC Radio Cymru online.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired