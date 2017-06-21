James Phillips: Bath sign Bristol forward on one-year deal

James Phillips made 25 appearances for Bristol in 2016-17, including 18 Premiership games

Bath have signed Bristol's long-serving, versatile forward James Phillips on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who can play at lock or in the back row, had two spells at Bristol either side of playing for Exeter Chiefs and London Scottish.

"James is an excellent addition and comes with considerable Premiership experience," Bath's director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.

"He is a big, powerful forward with a strong carrying game."

Bristol-born Phillips scored 16 tries for the Championship-bound club, who were relegated from the top flight at the end of 2016-17.