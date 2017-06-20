Wales rugby tour: McBryde drops Williams against Samoa

Test match: Samoa v Wales Venue: Apia Park, Apia Date: 23 June Kick-off: 07:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and online. Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW and online, Radio Cymru online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV (UK only).

Centre Scott Williams has been dropped to the bench for Wales' second tour Test, against Samoa in Apia on Friday.

Scarlet Williams, who has won 47 caps, sees his starting place is taken by Dragons' Tyler Morgan amid seven starting changes.

Ospreys lock Rory Thornton makes his debut with uncapped team-mate second row Adam Beard on the bench.

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams could also make his debut off the bench as understudy to Aled Davies.

Cory Allen replaces the injured Alex Cuthbert on the wing so Ospreys' Keelan Giles must wait until the 2017-18 season to continue his challenge for a Wales cap.

Scrum-half Aled Davies, hooker Ryan Elias, tight-head prop Dillon Lewis and second-row Thornton replace controversial Lions call-ups Gareth Davies, Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis and Cory Hill respectively.

Aled Davies, Elias and Lewis won debut caps in Wales' win over Tonga in Auckland last Friday.

Open-side flanker Ellis Jenkins takes over from Thomas Young who drops to the bench.

McBryde said: "We've heard throughout the week from local people how much Samoa values Wales as a rugby nation, and there's a weight of history behind that.

"That said, we've been reinforcing the message to the players that there will be nothing friendly about Friday's match.

"Samoa will be smarting from their outing last Friday night at Eden Park against the All Blacks.

"We've got to be braced for a backlash, a partisan crowd, and look to keep building on the good things we showed in our win against Tonga.

"Training has been hard and the players have been extremely focused, knowing they've got one last chance this season to give a good account of themselves for their country."

Wales team

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Cory Allen (Ospreys), Tyler Morgan Dragons), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins, capt), Steffan Evans (Scarlets); Sam Davies (Ospreys), Aled Davies (Scarlets); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Blues), Seb Davies (Blues), Rory Thornton (Ospreys), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Ellis Jenkins (Blues), Josh Navidi (Blues)

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Thomas Young (Wasps), Tomos Williams (Blues), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Scott Williams (Scarlets).