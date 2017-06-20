Wales rugby tour: McBryde drops Williams against Samoa

Test match: Samoa v Wales
Venue: Apia Park, Apia Date: 23 June Kick-off: 07:30 BST
Centre Scott Williams has been dropped to the bench for Wales' second tour Test, against Samoa in Apia on Friday.

Scarlet Williams, who has won 47 caps, sees his starting place is taken by Dragons' Tyler Morgan amid seven starting changes.

Ospreys lock Rory Thornton makes his debut with uncapped team-mate second row Adam Beard on the bench.

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams could also make his debut off the bench as understudy to Aled Davies.

Cory Allen replaces the injured Alex Cuthbert on the wing so Ospreys' Keelan Giles must wait until the 2017-18 season to continue his challenge for a Wales cap.

Scrum-half Aled Davies, hooker Ryan Elias, tight-head prop Dillon Lewis and second-row Thornton replace controversial Lions call-ups Gareth Davies, Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis and Cory Hill respectively.

The Wales management team met His Highness Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi

Aled Davies, Elias and Lewis won debut caps in Wales' win over Tonga in Auckland last Friday.

Open-side flanker Ellis Jenkins takes over from Thomas Young who drops to the bench.

McBryde said: "We've heard throughout the week from local people how much Samoa values Wales as a rugby nation, and there's a weight of history behind that.

"That said, we've been reinforcing the message to the players that there will be nothing friendly about Friday's match.

WRU members go on a community visit in Apia ahead of their match against Samoa

"Samoa will be smarting from their outing last Friday night at Eden Park against the All Blacks.

"We've got to be braced for a backlash, a partisan crowd, and look to keep building on the good things we showed in our win against Tonga.

"Training has been hard and the players have been extremely focused, knowing they've got one last chance this season to give a good account of themselves for their country."

Wales team

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Cory Allen (Ospreys), Tyler Morgan Dragons), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins, capt), Steffan Evans (Scarlets); Sam Davies (Ospreys), Aled Davies (Scarlets); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Blues), Seb Davies (Blues), Rory Thornton (Ospreys), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Ellis Jenkins (Blues), Josh Navidi (Blues)

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Thomas Young (Wasps), Tomos Williams (Blues), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Scott Williams (Scarlets).

Wales v Samoa - the complete story
June 14, 1986 — Western Samoa 14-32 Wales (Apia Park, Apia)
November 12, 1988 — Wales 28-6 Western Samoa (National Stadium, Cardiff)
October 6, 1991 — Wales 13-16 Western Samoa (National Stadium, Cardiff)
June 25, 1994 — Western Samoa 34-9 Wales (Moama, Apia)
October 14, 1999 — Wales 31-38 Samoa (Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)
November 11, 2000 — Wales 50-6 Samoa (Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)
November 13, 2009 — Wales 17-13 Samoa (Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)
September 18, 2011 — Wales 17-10 Samoa (Hamilton, Rugby World Cup)
November 16, 2012 — Wales 19-26 Samoa (Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)

