BBC Sport - Sir Colin Meads: All Blacks legend unveils statue in New Zealand
Statue should be holding a beer - Meads
- From the section Rugby Union
All Black legend Sir Colin Meads unveils a statue of himself in his home town Te Kuiti. He played for New Zealand for 14 years and initially thought the tribute was a "ridiculous idea".
