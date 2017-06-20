Gareth Owen: Leicester Tigers to sign centre after Scarlets departure

Gareth Owen joined Scarlets from Ospreys in 2012

Leicester Tigers are set to sign Gareth Owen after the centre was released from his Scarlets contract.

The 28-year-old had been with the Welsh side since 2012, but wanted to leave a year before his deal ends after making just nine appearances last season.

He told the club website: "I've enjoyed my time and was honoured to wear the jersey but have been frustrated with limited game time in recent months.

"I'm grateful to Scarlets for allowing me to pursue an exciting opportunity."

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels added: "Strength in depth in the backline limited Gareth's opportunities in the Scarlets jersey last season.

"Despite being disappointed to see a player of his calibre leave the region, we wish him well for the future."