BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: Warren Gatland says he is expecting a tough selection meeting ahead of the first test

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland says he is pleased with performances so far in the tour of New Zealand and is happy with the quality of the squad going into the first All Blacks Test on Saturday 24 June.

MATCH REPORT: British and Irish Lions beat Chiefs in final All Blacks warm-up

