JP Pietersen: South Africa winger leaves Leicester Tigers for Toulon

JP Pietersen started 14 games for Tigers, with 12 of those coming in the Premiership

South Africa international winger JP Pietersen is leaving Leicester Tigers to join French club Toulon next season.

The 30-year-old scored three tries in 15 games after for Tigers in 2016-17.

Chief executive Simon Cohen said the move would allow head coach Matt O'Connor to bring in new players.

Cohen said: "JP Pietersen's departure allows a sum within the salary cap for next year and the year after to sign players that fit his vision and match his playing philosophy."

Pietersen, who moved to Welford Road from Japanese rugby, has agreed a two-year deal with Toulon.