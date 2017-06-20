BBC Sport - Peter O'Mahony ready to lead Lions, says Munster team-mate CJ Stander
O'Mahony ready to lead Lions - Stander
Peter O'Mahony is ready to captain the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's first Test against New Zealand in Auckland, says his Munster team-mate CJ Stander.
Ireland flanker O'Mahony is the favourite to captain Warren Gatland's side, having led the team to victory over the Maori All Blacks last Saturday.
Back-row forward Stander was speaking after helping the Lions to a convincing 34-6 win over the Chiefs on Tuesday.
The team for the opening Test will be named on Wednesday.
