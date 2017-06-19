BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions 2017: Captain Rory Best out to make amends

Lions captain Best out to make amends

Rory Best says he wants to set the record straight against the Chiefs on Tuesday after the British and Irish Lions were defeated the last time he captained them.

The Ireland hooker led the Lions when they were beaten by the Brumbies in Australia four years.

Robbie Henshaw also starts for the Lions in Hamilton and the Ireland centre gave his thoughts on the final warm-up game before the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

