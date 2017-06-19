Wales: McBryde is wary of wounded Samoa in Apia after NZ hammering

New Zealand proved far too strong for Samoa last Friday

Test match: Samoa v Wales Venue: Apia Park, Apia Date: 23 June Kick-off: 07:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and online. Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW and online, Radio Cymru online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV (UK only).

Coach Robin McBryde expects his Wales side to come up against a wounded Samoa side in Apia on Friday, June 23.

Samoa were beaten 78-0 by New Zealand at Eden Park following Wales' 24-6 over Tonga there last Friday.

"They're a wounded animal really after their scoreline against the All Blacks," McBryde told BBC Wales Sport.

"They were very competitive for the first 20 to 30 minutes of that match before falling away. I'm sure they'll want to set the record straight."

"We know they'll be a different opposition on Friday night buoyed on by a home crowd."

'A bit of edge in training'

Wales arrived in Apia with just 27 players after Alex Cuthbert withdrew injured, while Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill and Gareth Davies joined up with the British and Irish Lions.

Despite seeing his squad depleted McBryde is confident his young Welsh side will cope.

"Yes we've lost four to the Lions and unfortunately Alex Cuthbert to injury, but what that does is make everybody realise there's an opportunity to get into that starting team," he said.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales rugby tour: Josh Navidi looks forward to Samoa challenge

"It's brought us a bit tighter together and everybody realises there's more of an opportunity for them maybe.

"There was a bit of edge in training and boys don't want to miss out on an opportunity and that makes for a very competitive environment and as a result the training was excellent."

Samoa have a history of inflicting defeat on Wales having won their four of the nine matches between the countries.

Wales are visiting for the first time since 1994, when they lost 34-9, and McBryde has warned his young Welsh side to expect a hostile reception.

"They're very welcoming off the pitch but as previous experience has shown once they cross that white line they're a different animal so it's going to be a big challenge for us," he said.

"We have to make sure too that we know we're here to play rugby on Friday and get the win. That's the aim, not just enjoy the sun.

"They are difficult conditions in a hostile environment and not many people are giving us a chance so what better way to come out and show what you can do and make the most of the opportunity."