World Under-20 Championship final: England 17-64 New Zealand

England had beaten South Africa in the semi-finals, while New Zealand beat France

England suffered a heavy 64-17 defeat by New Zealand in the final of the World Under-20 Championship in Tbilisi.

Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Josh Bayliss scored England's tries, with Max Malins adding one conversion. Asafo Aumua got three of New Zealand's 10.

Scotland took fifth place with a 24-17 victory over Australia, sealed by a last-minute try from Charlie Shiel.

Wales beat Italy 25-24 to finish seventh, while Ireland beat hosts Georgia 24-18 for ninth.

England had beaten Wales, Samoa and Australia to top Pool A, before a 24-22 victory over South Africa booked their spot in the final.

New Zealand beat Scotland, Italy and Ireland to win Pool B, defeating France 39-26 in the semi-finals.

South Africa beat France 37-15 in the third-place play-off.