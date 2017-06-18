World Rugby Under-20 Championship: Scotland beat Australia to finish fifth

Charlie Shiel, centre, scored the decisive try as Scotland Under-20 beat Australia

Charlie Shiel scored a dramatic late try as Scotland beat Australia to seal a highest ever fifth-place finish at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

The scrum-half, son of former Scotland centre Graham Shiel, touched down for the second time to snatch a 24-17 victory with the last play.

Glasgow Warriors-bound centre Robbie Nairn scored the Scots' other try.

After losing to New Zealand, Scotland had beaten Ireland, Italy and Wales to reach the fifth-place play-off.

The victory in Georgia was the second by a Scottish rugby team over its Australian counterparts this weekend, with Gregor Townsend's senior side beating the Wallabies on Saturday.

Under-20s head coach John Dalziel, assisted at the championship by former Edinburgh flanker Roddy Grant, will now take charge of Scotland Sevens.