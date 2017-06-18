England's whitewash of Argentina increases Eddie Jones options

England have more than 60 players fighting for a spot in the national squad following the series whitewash of Argentina, says head coach Eddie Jones.

The tourists followed up a dramatic 38-34 win in San Juan with a 35-25 victory in the second Test on Saturday.

Jones, without 30 players because of injury and British and Irish Lions calls, called it a "great achievement".

"I am very pleased for the team, I am pleased for the young players," said the Australian.

"I am pleased that they have got some more growth in them. It is now a chance to move forward."

Jones said he now faces a challenge picking players for the elite performance squad as England continue to build towards the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

"We have to try to fit 61 players into a 45-man EPS squad. That's the next big thing I need to do," he added.

Jones acknowledged the importance of experienced players on the tour such as George Ford, Mike Brown, Chris Robshaw and Joe Launchbury.

But a number of newcomers also impressed after helping England to only a second series whitewash against the World Cup semi-finalists.

"A few guys have done really well," Jones added. "Harry Williams, Charlie Ewels, Tom Curry and Sam Underhill at open-side flanker, Mark Wilson has proved himself to be a very competent player.

"In the back-line Piers Francis and Alex Lozowski are worth looking at, also Denny Solomona.

"Nathan Earle didn't play but we will keep looking at him as well."

