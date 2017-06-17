BBC Sport - Argentina v England: Brown interception sets up brilliant England try

'Majestic' Brown interception sets up brilliant England try

Mike Brown makes a "majestic" interception and picks out Piers Francis who scores his first international try to give England an 18-13 lead over Argentina in Santa Fe.

