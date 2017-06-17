BBC Sport - Argentina v England: Brown interception sets up brilliant England try
'Majestic' Brown interception sets up brilliant England try
- From the section Rugby Union
Mike Brown makes a "majestic" interception and picks out Piers Francis who scores his first international try to give England an 18-13 lead over Argentina in Santa Fe.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired