BBC Sport - Lions can be better than 2013 team - Conor Murray

Lions can be better than 2013 team - Murray

The current British and Irish Lions team could turn out to be better than their 2013 counterparts, says Conor Murray.

“There is excitement that the potential is growing,” said the Munster and Ireland scrum-half after the Lions defeated the Maori All Blacks 32-10 in Rotorua.

Top videos

Video

Lions can be better than 2013 team - Murray

Video

'Majestic' Brown interception sets up brilliant England try

Video

Watch: Patton's dramatic last-second missed kick

Video

Watch: England beat Argentina 35-25 in thrilling Test

Video

Gatland has devalued Lions jersey - Guscott

Video

Batty wickets put Surrey into One-Day Cup final

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Wigan beat Wolves in thriller

Video

Wigan's Burgess scores magnificent fingertip try

Video

Hansen comments show he is worried - Gatland

Video

GB's Wightman storms 1500m victory in Oslo

Video

England profited from Pumas mistakes - Jones

Video

Watch the drama of Notts' historic run chase

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Next few years may be my last chance to compete - Murray

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
BHHHC club photo

BHHHC Mixed Hockey Festival

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired