BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions 2017: Steve Hansen is worried - Warren Gatland

Hansen comments show he is worried - Gatland

Lions boss Warren Gatland, speaking after their 32-10 victory against the Maori All Blacks, says comments from Steve Hansen show the New Zealand coach is "worried" before the first Test on 24 June.

READ MORE: Gatland running out of time - Steve Hansen

