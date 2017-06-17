BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions 2017: Steve Hansen is worried - Warren Gatland
Hansen comments show he is worried - Gatland
- From the section Rugby Union
Lions boss Warren Gatland, speaking after their 32-10 victory against the Maori All Blacks, says comments from Steve Hansen show the New Zealand coach is "worried" before the first Test on 24 June.
READ MORE: Gatland running out of time - Steve Hansen
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired