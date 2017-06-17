British and Irish Lions: 'All Blacks coach Steven Hansen is worried'

Warren Gatland's Lions side beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 on Saturday

Chiefs v British and Irish Lions Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 08:35 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is "a little bit worried" going into the upcoming Test series, says Lions counterpart Warren Gatland.

The Lions produced a dominant display to thrash the Maori 32-10, a week before the first Test in Auckland.

Hansen, whose side beat Samoa 78-0 on Friday, said Gatland was "running out of time" to change his style before the two meet on 24 June.

"I'm a bit surprised by Steve Hansen who is normally calm," said Gatland.

"He's been doing a lot of press conferences and I can only take that as a sign of respect in that he is a little bit worried," the Kiwi said.

Hansen has been vocal in his views on the Lions and hinted there may be a split in the Lions camp over the coming weeks, something Gatland says will not happen.

"We've been written off, and it's brought us closer together as a group," Gatland said.

"The harmony and the boys singing in the changing rooms, and what it means to them in terms of the whole squad, we're very, very close.

"If Steve Hansen knows what's going on from outside, then he's a much better man than I am."

Since taking over the All Blacks in 2011, Steve Hansen has a win ratio of 91% and guided New Zealand to World Cup success in 2015