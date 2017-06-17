British and Irish Lions: 'All Blacks coach Steven Hansen is worried'

By Chris Jones

BBC Radio 5 live rugby reporter in Rotorua

Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland's Lions side beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 on Saturday
Chiefs v British and Irish Lions
Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 08:35 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is "a little bit worried" going into the upcoming Test series, says Lions counterpart Warren Gatland.

The Lions produced a dominant display to thrash the Maori 32-10, a week before the first Test in Auckland.

Hansen, whose side beat Samoa 78-0 on Friday, said Gatland was "running out of time" to change his style before the two meet on 24 June.

"I'm a bit surprised by Steve Hansen who is normally calm," said Gatland.

"He's been doing a lot of press conferences and I can only take that as a sign of respect in that he is a little bit worried," the Kiwi said.

Hansen has been vocal in his views on the Lions and hinted there may be a split in the Lions camp over the coming weeks, something Gatland says will not happen.

"We've been written off, and it's brought us closer together as a group," Gatland said.

"The harmony and the boys singing in the changing rooms, and what it means to them in terms of the whole squad, we're very, very close.

"If Steve Hansen knows what's going on from outside, then he's a much better man than I am."

Steve Hansen
Since taking over the All Blacks in 2011, Steve Hansen has a win ratio of 91% and guided New Zealand to World Cup success in 2015
  • Get all the latest rugby union news by adding alerts in the BBC Sport app.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
BHHHC club photo

BHHHC Mixed Hockey Festival

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired