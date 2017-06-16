British & Irish Lions 2017: All Blacks beat Samoa 78-0 in warm-up game

Beauden Barrett (right) had brothers Scott and Jordie on the replacements bench

New Zealand v Samoa New Zealand (28) 78 Tries: Lienert-Brown, Barrett 2, Savea 2, Williams, Dagg, Savea, Taylor, Fifita, Perenara, Cane Cons: Barrett 7, Sopoaga 2 Samoa (0) 0

New Zealand scored 12 tries as they thrashed Samoa at Eden Park in a warm-up before their Test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Centre Anton Lienert-Brown crossed early but Samoa were doughty opposition for the opening 20 minutes.

Beauden Barrett's counter attack opened the floodgates though, and the All Blacks led 28-0 at the interval.

Israel Dagg scored 90 seconds into the second half, which became a 50-point procession of clinical finishing.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen used all his players from the bench but his side retained their fluency as 10 players scored tries.

The Test series against the Lions begins on 24 June at Eden Park.

Samoa next face Wales - who eased past Tonga with a 6-24 win in their first Test of the tour - the previous day.