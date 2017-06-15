Argentina v England: Chris Robshaw returns while Sam Underhill to make debut

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Argentina 34-38 England

Argentina v England, second Test Venue: Estadio CA Colon, Santa Fe Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Former captain Chris Robshaw returns to an England back row that will also feature debutant Sam Underhill for Saturday's second Test with Argentina.

Robshaw has recovered from an ankle knock that saw him miss the first Test.

In the third change from the team that beat the Pumas 38-34 last weekend, Northampton-bound Piers Francis starts at inside centre.

"Chris has worked hard to be ready for this weekend," said England boss Eddie Jones.

Inspired to try rugby union? Find out how to get into rugby union with our special guide.

"It will also be exciting to see Sam make his debut too having been unfortunate not to play last week because of injury."

Newcastle's Mark Wilson and Saracens' Alex Lozowski move to the bench.

"Despite missing 30 players on this tour, we set out to win the series 2-0," added Jones.

"It would be a fantastic achievement for this young and talented squad to do that. On Saturday we want to finish the season, and the halfway point of a four-year World Cup programme, on a real high."

England team to play Argentina

Mike Brown; Marland Yarde, Henry Slade, Piers Francis, Jonny May; George Ford, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Dylan Hartley, Harry Williams, Charlie Ewels, Joe Launchbury, Robshaw, Underhill, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Matt Mullan Will Collier, Nick Isiekwe, Mark Wilson, Jack Maunder, Alex Lozowski, Denny Solomona