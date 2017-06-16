British and Irish Lions 2017: Warren Gatland running out of time - Steve Hansen

Warren Gatland was Lions head coach on the successful tour of Australia in 2013

Maori All Blacks v British and Irish Lions Date: Saturday, 17 June Time: 08:35 BST Venue: Rotorua International Stadium Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is running out of time to change his style before the first Test on 24 June, says New Zealand counterpart Steve Hansen.

Hansen watched his side defeat Samoa 78-0 before the Lions face the Maori All Blacks at Rotorua on Saturday.

"He keeps telling us he's got something up his sleeve other than his arms," said Hansen of Gatland.

"We'll wait and see, but he's starting to run out of time to get practice."

Gatland's Lions have won two and lost two of their four games in New Zealand so far.

Hansen, the former Wales head coach, has already said Gatland will struggle to change the way he plays.

"Once you have a style as a coach and it works for you, you stick with it," said Hansen. "It's going to be a big move if he changes."

Hansen was satisfied with his side's emphatic 12-try display against Samoa and is looking forward to the Lions' match against the Maori All Blacks.

"We're sitting here and we're finished for the weekend and we've come out with no injuries," Hansen said. "We get to sit down now and get really excited about what's ahead of us, which is the Lions," said Hansen.

"You wait 12 years for the Lions to come round, so you don't want to miss it.

Steve Hansen congratulates Ardie Savea following New Zealand's 78-0 win over Samoa.

"We get to watch them tomorrow night play the New Zealand Maori and they will throw the kitchen sink at them.

"It's a big game for the Lions again and then all the banter's out of the way, isn't it? We're into it, and I can't wait."

The Lions are set to call up at least five players this weekend, something Hansen predicted Gatland would do earlier in the week.

Hansen suggested it would be the right move for Gatland to add to his 41-man party, referring to the 44 Lions players Sir Clive Woodward picked in 2005.

"He clearly wants to bring them in so he can have two squads," Hansen said.

"Asking guys to play Test matches and then a midweek game is tough, so it's probably a smart play.

"It's about as many as Clive brought in.

"Although he was probably proven right, wasn't he? He should have brought them in the beginning."

British and Irish Lions: Gatland hits back at Brooke over Faletau

The Lions are waiting on the fitness of England outside-half Owen Farrell, who is battling to be fit for the first Test.

"He's injured at the moment and I think he'd be a massive loss," said Hansen.

"He's a world-class player and right up there. Where do I think he'll play? Probably at 12.

"He [Gatland] has said he's got something else up his sleeve other than his arm and that might be one of them.

"It doesn't matter where he plays, he's a good player and we just have to deal with whatever the Lions decide to do with their selections.

"But he's a world-class player and there's a lot of respect for him in our group."