British and Irish Lions: Jonathan Davies looks forward to Ben Te'o link-up

Auckland-born Ben Te'o has won eight caps for England since making his debut in 2016

Wales centre Jonathan Davies hopes his potential British and Irish Lions Test partnership with Ben Te'o goes the distance against the Maori All Blacks.

Davies, who failed a head injury assessment in the 12-3 win over the Crusaders, has been given the all clear to return to action on Saturday.

He hopes the pair can take their claim for the first Test against New Zealand.

"I have enjoyed working with him and hopefully we can play a full game," said Davies.

England centre Te'o has looked impressive in his first two Lions starts of the tour, against the Provincial Barbarians and the Crusaders.

Davies also started against the Crusaders but had to leave field after he failed the HIA.

"The week leading up to the Crusaders game was good and we have another crack of the whip on Saturday," said Davies.

"It's all about forming a partnership as quickly as you can.

"He (Te'o) is very strong with the ball in hand and he gets his hands free. For me it's about trying to get on the end of some offloads.

Jonathan Davies had to leave the field against Crusaders after failing a head injury assessment

"In defence he is very strong and a good talker which is one of the big things."

In contrast to Te'o, Davies has managed less than 30 minutes of action on tour after arriving in New Zealand full of confidence following the Scarlets' Pro12 title success.

"Personally it is hugely frustrating the amount of game time I have played," Davies added.

"I would have liked to have played a lot more but it's how you react and prepare for the next game.

"I feel pretty confident. I came over here in a good place and was reasonably happy with my game.

"The step up to this tour is huge so you can't rest on the form you had and I knew it was going to be much harder.

"I am just looking forward to getting back on the field."

The tourists face the world champions in the first Test in Auckland on Saturday, 24 June.

'Play to my strenghts'

The Lions have only managed five tries in three games but Davies believes the attacking gameplan under Warren Gatland and Rob Howley will emerge.

"It doesn't help when you get a lot of errors in our games with the backs. A couple of knock-ons and passes not going to hand stops dead the attack," Davies said.

"If we get some fluidity and accuracy with the ball in hand we have shown we can create problems for these teams.

"But it's about making sure we don't give up possession and give teams the opportunity to have the ball back.

"I want to play to my strengths and make sure when we get the ball we are accurate and use the athletes we have behind.

"We have got the likes of George North and Anthony Watson and we have to make sure the ball goes to them in space."