Jade Konkel: Scotland Women star to play in French Top 8

Jade Konkel in action for Scotland
Konkel is Scotland's only full-time female player

Scotland's first full-time female player Jade Konkel will play her rugby in France next season with Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvois.

The back-row joins the Top 8 club in a partnership with Scottish Rugby.

The Villeneuve-d'Ascq-based side were champions in 2016 and runners-up last season.

"This is a great opportunity for me to develop on and off the pitch in a completely different environment," said 23-year-old Konkel.

"It's going to be a massive test for me personally but I'm really excited about spending the next year in France."

Konkel, capped 27 times, became Scottish Rugby's first full-time female player in the summer of 2016.

She has scored three international tries and featured in wins against Wales and Italy in this year's Six Nations - Scotland Women's first in the Championship since 2010.

"I went out to Lille before making this decision and liked what I saw," added Konkel.

"I follow the Top 8 and have played against France Women so have a fair idea of what to expect over there.

"French players are known for their physicality and have a philosophy of keeping the ball alive so for me, as a big ball carrier, I think the move will benefit my game."

