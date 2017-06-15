Luke McGrath: Leinster scrum-half earns first start for Ireland in Japan

Luke McGrath scored one of Ireland's nine tries against the USA Eagles

Japan v Ireland Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 06:00 BST Venue: Shizuoka Ecopa Stadium Coverage: Latest score and match report on BBC Sport website

Scrum-half Luke McGrath, centre Rory Scannell and winger Andrew Conway will make their first starts for Ireland in Saturday's Test against Japan.

Leinster's McGrath, who scored a try as a replacement in last week's 55-19 win over the USA Eagles, takes over from Connacht's Kieran Marmion.

Scannell of Munster will play alongside brother Niall, retained at hooker.

Ulster's Paddy Jackson comes in a fly-half, having missed the trip to the US, while Simon Zebo is named at full-back.

Jackson replaces Joey Carbery, who returned home after sustaining an ankle injury in Saturday's match at New Jersey.

There is one change in the pack, with Leinster flanker Leavy replacing provincial team-mate Josh van der Flier at openside.

The match will be played at the Shizuoka Ecopa Stadium, one of the venues for the 2019 World Cup.

Having landed in Tokyo on Monday after a 20-hour flight from New York, Schmidt's men have had to adapt to a new time zone as well as hot and humid conditions.

"Trying to acclimatise has been difficult," said the head coach.

"We did have the advantage of playing in hot temperatures in New Jersey but we left the hotel on Sunday morning and by the time we arrived here it was Monday night.

"You are very jumbled from the different time zones and so that has taken a toll but it certainly won't be considered anything other than an imposition in the early part of the week. By the end of the week we have to make sure we are ready to go."

Ireland: S Zebo; A Conway, G Ringrose, R Scannell, K Earls; P Jackson, L McGrath; C Healy, N Scannell, J Ryan; Q Roux, D Toner; R Ruddock, D Leavy, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J O'Donoghue, K Marmion, R O'Loughlin, T O'Halloran.