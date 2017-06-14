Wales summer tour: Robin McBryde offers no promises of caps

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales rugby tour: McBryde praises Wales new caps

Wales coach Robin McBryde says players omitted from Friday's Test against Tonga have "not been promised" they will face Samoa a week later.

Three players will make debuts at Eden Park, Auckland, with six more uncapped personnel named on the bench.

Wales are without 12 leading players who are with the British and Irish Lions with several others missing through injury.

"It's not labelled a development tour," said McBryde.

"It's not a case of trying to give everybody a game on the tour, it's a case of winning two games.

"There's been no promises made to the rest of the squad, but let's see where we are after Friday, but there are certain positions where we have more strength in depth than others."

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles - one of the most talked about players in Wales last season - could have to wait for a first cap.

McBryde says the squad's youthful nature has led to selection headaches he did not expect.

"It made selection that much harder for us," said McBryde.

"To be honest, I didn't expect to have the headaches that we've had as coaches looking at the selection for the first game because of the way that these youngsters have put their hands up."

Lock area 'a void to be filled' - McBryde

Uncapped Cardiff Blues lock Seb Davies partners five-times capped Newport Gwent Dragons player Cory Hill with two more uncapped locks, Rory Thornton and Adam Beard, also on tour.

Wales' leading lock, Alun Wyn Jones is with the Lions while Luke Charteris and Jake Ball are injured and Bradley Davies is at home for the birth of a child.

"There's a number of people missing from the lock area, whether it's because of Lions commitments or injuries or whatever so there really is a void to be filled at second-row," said McBryde.

McBryde is leading the team in the absence of Lions head coach Warren Gatland and assistant Rob Howley.