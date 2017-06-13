Argentina v England: Danny Care excited by Eddie Jones' youngsters

Danny Care is England's starting scrum-half against the Pumas the absence of Ben Youngs

Scrum-half Danny Care believes the "mindset" of England's crop of young players will deliver a "brilliant" future for the national side.

Head coach Eddie Jones fielded 10 debutants in the gripping first Test win over Argentina in San Juan.

"People are right to be excited - the young lads coming through are a different breed these days," said Care, 30, one of the older players on tour.

Jones' youthful squad play the second and final Test in Santa Fe on Saturday.

As many as 18 of the 32-strong travelling party were uncapped prior to the thrilling 38-34 victory in San Juan, with just eight boasting more than 20 caps.

Despite their inexperience - captain Dylan Hartley is out in front on 84 caps - Care insists they must now "back up" the win by clinching the series.

"In a hostile environment, to get the win, I think the future of English rugby is great," said Harlequins' Care, who has 72 caps.

"They are great players and they've all got a great mindset. They've come in, they've grafted and fitted into the system straight away."

Around 30 players have missed the tour due to British & Irish Lions commitments or injury, prompting Jones to turn to youth.

Ford is a scary talent

While wing Denny Solomona's late winning try on his debut stole the headlines, the victory owed much to the craft and game management of George Ford at fly-half.

Ford, who will re-join Leicester from Bath this summer, contributed 23 points and Care "can't believe" his half-back partner is not with the Lions in New Zealand.

"I have seen him grow in the last three or four years playing with him," added Care.

"He can do everything and he makes it look so simple. I think that's the key thing for a fly-half. He is loud, he bosses the boys around, I know where he is at all times.

"And he's only 24 - it is scary how mature and how good a player he is for that age."

Jones has told his youthful squad to stake a claim for a place in his plans for next year's World Cup in Japan as many of them settle in to the pressures of the international set-up for the first time.

Around 1.8 million people watched the first Test win and Care admits the group is aware of interest back home, with the second Test again be televised live on BBC Two.

"It's prime-time TV on Saturday night," he added. "I think you could feel the support, you can see it on your social media, everyone gets behind you.

"Obviously, we know all the attention is all on the Lions at the moment but we're incredibly proud boys and we want to put on a show and make people back home proud to be England fans."