BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions shot themselves in the foot - Gatland
Lions shot themselves in the foot - Gatland
- From the section Rugby Union
Lions coach Warren Gatland says his side "shot themselves in the foot" after a concession of late penalties led to their 23-22 defeat by the Highlanders in Dunedin.
MATCH REPORT: Highlanders 23-22 British & Irish Lions
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired