BBC Sport - Robbie Henshaw left "extremely frustrated" as he again ends on losing side for Lions

Henshaw 'frustrated' after Lions defeat

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw says the British & Irish Lions must become more ruthless after losing from a winning position against the Highlanders.

"To have played two games personally and to have lost two games is pretty frustrating," said the Leinester man after the Highlanders came from 22-13 down to win 23-22.

"We need to be better in the area of keeping the foot on the throat and finishing off teams, when we have that kind of lead."

Top videos

Video

Henshaw 'frustrated' after Lions defeat

Video

Watch the drama of Notts' historic run chase

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Next few years may be my last chance to compete - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Throwback to Ronaldo’s first hat-trick

Video

Rohit century guides India to victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Casey 'ecstatic' to be in US Open hunt

  • From the section Golf
Video

How a snowboarder trains in the summer

  • From the section Wales
Video

Dhawan smashes six and two fours

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Castleford's Eden shows how to pull off a 'flying' try

Video

Mayweather v McGregor: The kings of trash talk

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Watch: How Azhar & Fakhar dominated England

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

US Open: "I'm not betting against Dustin Johnson"

Video

Fakhar's fantastic catch dismisses Moeen

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
BHHHC club photo

BHHHC Mixed Hockey Festival

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired