BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: 'I'd rather be a lock in Wales sometimes,' jokes Biggar
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Dan Biggar jokes that the status of fly-halves in Wales means there are times when he would prefer to have been a lock.
The Ospreys player is battling for a Test spot on the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, but admits his main rivals are ahead of him in the pecking order.
