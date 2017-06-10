BBC Sport - Argentina 34-38 England: Denny Solomona scores late winning try

England snatch win with late Solomona try

Debutant Denny Solomona scores a late try with his first touch in international rugby to help England secure a thrilling 38-34 win over Argentina in the first Test in San Juan.

